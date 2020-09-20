Karaszewski - Paul D.

September 6, 2020, age 74 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved son of the late John and Gloria (nee Szwed) Karaszewski; dear brother of Donald (Rosemarie) Karaszewski, Nancy Karaszewski, Diane (late Kenneth) Adamczyk and the late Dennis (Linda) Karaszewski; step-father of Jim Ciesielski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Paul's Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, September 29th at St. John Gualbert Church at 10 AM. (Social Distancing and Masks are required.) Mr. Karaszewski was a Vietnam Veteran serving with the US Air Force. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.