YEAGER - Paul D.

September 18, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Beloved husband of Jackie (nee Northrup); loving father of Kimberly

(Murad) Ramadan, Paul (Alaina) Yeager and Tammy (Jonah) Charnick; cherished grandfather of Nina, Amir, Kaleb, Kyleigh, Jonah, Jr. and Emma; brother of John, Adeline and the late Betty, Ronald, Nancy and Patricia; survived by nieces and nephews. Private services. Memorials to Hospice, Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Services by: JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.