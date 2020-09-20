Menu
Paul D. YEAGER
YEAGER - Paul D.
September 18, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Beloved husband of Jackie (nee Northrup); loving father of Kimberly
(Murad) Ramadan, Paul (Alaina) Yeager and Tammy (Jonah) Charnick; cherished grandfather of Nina, Amir, Kaleb, Kyleigh, Jonah, Jr. and Emma; brother of John, Adeline and the late Betty, Ronald, Nancy and Patricia; survived by nieces and nephews. Private services. Memorials to Hospice, Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Services by: JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.
