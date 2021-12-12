I am a very distant relative possibly but I spoke to Paul in 1997. There was no direct relation but when I saw the name Dau in the phone book when I was attending the Gow School I gave a call. My grandmother's maiden name was Dau. He was very friendly and we both struck up a conversation. We were strangers so never met but I just now thought "I wonder if that man would remember me if he is on Ancestry". Back then it was 1997 and there was no way to track down the possible distant relation. My condolences on the loss.

