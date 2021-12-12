DAU - Paul H.
Of Tonawanda, NY, entered into rest on December 6, 2021. Loving son of the late Willard and Hazel Dau; dear brother of Shirley (Arthur) Desing and the late Willard (Caroline) Dau; also survived by six nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Mr. Dau was a US Army veteran, who served during the Vietnam War. Leave condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.