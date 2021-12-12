Menu
Paul H. DAU
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
DAU - Paul H.
Of Tonawanda, NY, entered into rest on December 6, 2021. Loving son of the late Willard and Hazel Dau; dear brother of Shirley (Arthur) Desing and the late Willard (Caroline) Dau; also survived by six nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Mr. Dau was a US Army veteran, who served during the Vietnam War. Leave condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
I am a very distant relative possibly but I spoke to Paul in 1997. There was no direct relation but when I saw the name Dau in the phone book when I was attending the Gow School I gave a call. My grandmother's maiden name was Dau. He was very friendly and we both struck up a conversation. We were strangers so never met but I just now thought "I wonder if that man would remember me if he is on Ancestry". Back then it was 1997 and there was no way to track down the possible distant relation. My condolences on the loss.
Michael Fannon
Other
January 29, 2022
