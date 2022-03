DELANO - Paul J.

March 19, 2022, formerly of Gowanda, NY. Dearest father of Kyra (Scott); longtime companion of Lynn Guzzetta; son of the late Franklin R and Esther A. (Czapski) Delano; brother of the late Franklin, Glen (Cheryl), Jeffrey, Michael and Susan (Douglas) Silvestro; also survived by nieces and nephews.No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.