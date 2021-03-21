Delano - Paul W.
Passed away peacefully March 15, 2021. Born May 5, 1934 in St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada to the late Willis and Margaret Delano; beloved husband of 33 years to Dorothy Jean Delano (nee Reese); loving father of Diane (Bruce Buchanan) Delano, Burlington, Ontario, Janet Delano, St. Catharines, Ontario, Christopher Delano, St. Catharines, Ontario, Paula (Marty Walker) Delano, St. Catharines, Ontario, James (Joanne Harris) Turner, West Seneca, Lori (David) Turner Coons, Moorpark, CA, Sharon (Mark) Kobel, North Tonawanda; cherished grandfather of 15 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; survived by many nieces and nephews. Paul grew up in Canada, but when he met Dorothy at a singles dance, he married her and followed her back to her hometown of Buffalo where he resided for 30 years. He was an avid woodcarver and belonged to the Southtowns Wood Carvers. His other hobbies included bowling at Wimbledon Lanes, writing fiction, and volunteering as a set builder for the Aurora Players. He worked for General Motors of Canada for 31 years as a Sheet Metal Worker. He will be truly missed by all. The family will host a Celebration of Life to honor Paul at a later date. Memorials may be made to Ebenezer Church of Christ, 630 Main St., West Seneca or Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, 665 Elm St., Buffalo. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.