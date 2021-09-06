Menu
Paul W. DYCZKOWSKI
DYCZKOWSKI - Paul W.
Of Lake Wales, FL, entered into rest August 31, 2021 (Navy Veteran). Beloved husband of the late Patricia (Sicienski) Dyczkowski; devoted father of Carrie (Scott) Basista, Laura Dyczkowski; Sandy (Rick) Jason, and Julie Fasolino: cherished grandfather of Amber, Andrew, Nicolas, Christopher, Matthew and Edward; loving son of the late Walter and Mary (Tatar) Dyczkowski. Services will be held at Saint Matthew Catholic Church, in Winter Haven, FL and Nativity of Our Lord RC Church, in Orchard Park, NY.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2021.
You will be missed Paul
Gloria Cassano
October 11, 2021
My prayers are with you Dear Paul
Gloria Cassano
Other
October 11, 2021
Thank you Paul, for your service though the many years I knew you. Thank you for your Love and care from HP.
Terry Foster
Friend
October 8, 2021
