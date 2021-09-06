DYCZKOWSKI - Paul W.

Of Lake Wales, FL, entered into rest August 31, 2021 (Navy Veteran). Beloved husband of the late Patricia (Sicienski) Dyczkowski; devoted father of Carrie (Scott) Basista, Laura Dyczkowski; Sandy (Rick) Jason, and Julie Fasolino: cherished grandfather of Amber, Andrew, Nicolas, Christopher, Matthew and Edward; loving son of the late Walter and Mary (Tatar) Dyczkowski. Services will be held at Saint Matthew Catholic Church, in Winter Haven, FL and Nativity of Our Lord RC Church, in Orchard Park, NY.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2021.