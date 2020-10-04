Menu
Paul E. SUGG
SUGG - Paul E.
September 25, 2020, age 89. Beloved husband of RoseMarie (nee Aquino) Sugg; loving father of Paul Jr. (Emily), Andrew (Lisa), Peter (Kathleen) and Philip (Jill) Sugg; cherished grandfather of Katherine (Fernando) Martinez, Hilary, Benjamin, Samuel, Lily, Daniel, Allison and Kevin Sugg; caring brother of the late Margaret Stanley and brother-in-law of David and Terri Aquino; also survived by other loving family members and friends. No prior visitation. A private service will be held in the hope that a more inclusive service will be possible in the late spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Paul's memory to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) or Friends of Night People. Arrangements by BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 4, 2020.
