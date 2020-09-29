WIESER - Paul Edward
September 26, 2020 at the age of 77; beloved husband of the late Carol (nee Wolff) Wieser; dearest father of John D. and Scott D. Wieser; dear brother of John D. (Lynn) Wieser; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Thursday from 4 to 8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner Hopkins Road) where a closing prayer will be offered at 8 PM. Paul was a retired teacher from the Sweet Home Central School District, a volunteer at the Ronald McDonald House in Buffalo, NY and a proud platelet donor for many years at Roswell Park Cancer Institute. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul's memory may be made to the Ronald McDonald House or Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding.