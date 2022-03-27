Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Paul L. EMERICK
FUNERAL HOME
Wattengel Funeral Home - Meadow Drive
533 Meadow Drive
North Tonawanda, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 29 2022
Wattengel Funeral Home (Meadow Drive)
Send Flowers
EMERICK - Paul L.
Of North Tonawanda, passed away on March 25, 2022. Beloved husband of 56 years to Margaret Emerick; loving father of Paul C. (Tracy), Karen, Theresa (Larry) Sack and Patricia (Michael) Roy. Paul was a devoted grandfather and a devoted brother of the late Patricia (late William) Willison; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, March 29th from 4 to 8 PM at the Wattengel Funeral Home, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, March 30th at 10 AM from St. Jude the Apostle Parish, 800 Niagara Falls Blvd. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial gifts to the Niagara County SPCA or The American Diabetes Association WNY Office. Online condolences and complete obituary at www.wattengel.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Visitation
Wattengel Funeral Home (Meadow Drive)
533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, NY
Mar
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St Jude the Apostle Parish
800 Niagara Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Wattengel Funeral Home - Meadow Drive
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.