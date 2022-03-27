EMERICK - Paul L.
Of North Tonawanda, passed away on March 25, 2022. Beloved husband of 56 years to Margaret Emerick; loving father of Paul C. (Tracy), Karen, Theresa (Larry) Sack and Patricia (Michael) Roy. Paul was a devoted grandfather and a devoted brother of the late Patricia (late William) Willison; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, March 29th from 4 to 8 PM at the Wattengel Funeral Home, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, March 30th at 10 AM from St. Jude the Apostle Parish, 800 Niagara Falls Blvd. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial gifts to the Niagara County SPCA or The American Diabetes Association
WNY Office. Online condolences and complete obituary at www.wattengel.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.