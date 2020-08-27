GARSHNICK - Paul F.
Age 59, August 24, 2020, of Tonawanda, NY. Devoted son of the late Catherine and Francis Garshnick; beloved companion of Russ Bonaccorso; loving brother of Pamela Garshnick, Deborah Robinson and the late Patricia Rhoades; adored uncle of Michelle (Richard) Witt and Carl Robinson; great-uncle of Madelyn, Emma and Henry Witt; also survived by extended family and many friends. Calling hours Friday, 2-6 PM, at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT INC., FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY. Memorials may be made in Paul's memory, to Hospice Buffalo, 225 Como Blvd., Buffalo, NY 14227. Please wear a mask and be mindful of NYS social distancing guidelines. To leave an online condolences, please visit at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 27, 2020.