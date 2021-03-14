We were so sorry to hear of this great loss to many, our hearts go out to you Barb at this very difficult time. Please know that we are here for you if you need anything . We remember some great talks with Paul and the great advice that he would always give to us. His kind heart was definitely known. I remember a day when Paul told a bunch of us bikers to just follow him and we followed and before we knew it we were sitting in a restaurant eating with him and having a few drinks he walked around and spoke to each and everyone of us as we were dining at his expense. He didn´t miss anybody in conversing. To me he was a true man an honest man A kind hearted man A man that never left anyone out no matter where he went. Always a hello and a hug or handshake that was the Paul we knew. There was never a time that we saw him that he didn´t have a smile upon his face he always did! You will be greatly missed and by the way Paul thank you for your dedicated service to the United States of America! May you rest in peace our friend.

Shelly & Mike Lamp March 15, 2021