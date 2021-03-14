Menu
Buffalo News
Paul D. "Flyboy" FEDORSAK
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
FEDORSAK - Paul D. "Flyboy"
Age 66, suddenly left us on March 8, 2021. Beloved son of his late parents, Michael and Dorothy; survived by his brother Michael (Barbara); and nephew M. Steven, niece Jennifer, their children; and his loving cousin Sandy Southmayd; also survived (as he said) by 'the love of his life' Barb Lindstrom and her enormous family who loved him incredibly; predeceased by Java, his treasured and faithful canine companion of 12 years. Paul was a genuine kind-hearted and generous man who was an extremely proud, retired US Air Force Veteran. He served our country for 28 years in active duty and traveled all around the world. He fondly recounted tales from his years stationed in Germany (he was part of the monumental tearing down of the Berlin Wall), San Antonio (he lived on the edge of a golf course!) and in the Washington DC area of Virginia, while working in the Pentagon. Paul was a fiercely passionate patriot who loved his country and strongly proclaimed it to be the GREATEST country in the world! For the last 14 years, he had an outstanding career working with his valued friend Steve Kantor, as the Marketing Director at the Kantor Law Firm. His lifelong love of golf allowed him to fully enjoy walking around in his favorite weather, the sunshine! He cherished the exquisite things in life like fine scotch, a good cigar, sharing a delicious meal, pleasurable conversation and, if you mentioned you needed anything, he always knew a guy!!! He was a huge fan of live music and theater, listening to Jazz and Blues music, watching old movies and a loyal Beatles fan. He also belonged to several groups, including the American Legion, Kentucky Colonels and the DAV. Paul was bitten by the "motorcycle riding bug" at a young age (12 years old) and never stopped exploring the world on two wheels. He was involved in multiple riding clubs and served as an officer in Niagara Falls and Wyoming County HOG chapters along with being a Legislative Director of WNY ABATE. He organized several incredibly successful and entertaining motorcycle events including charity runs, bike blessings and two State Rallies along with being on committees for countless other gatherings. Since Paul was so experienced in planning any occasion, he was more than happy to share his skills to show you how to do it better. Using this knowledge, for the last 16 years, Flyboy contributed the 'Shifting Gears" editorials for the Hard Tales motorcycle magazine. He was also a co-founder of the Cigar Lieutenants Smoking Society where he was an intricate member of the steering committee that planned a large yearly charity smoker which benefited Aspire Inc. and The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in Buffalo. Paul, in his usual fashion, worked diligently to make a success of anything he was a part of as a driving force in the planning and operation of the event. In lieu of flowers, a donation to your favorite charity, in his name, would be appreciated. A memorial celebration of his life is being planned for the weekend of July 17-18th. Information will be posted in Hard Tales and on Cyberspokes when all of the details are finalized. Condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sad to hear of Paul´s passing. He was a good friend. My sincere condolences to his family and loved ones. I´m sure he will be missed but forever in your hearts.
Donna Kristek Bow NH
May 14, 2021
My old buddy from grade school, we had so much fun back in thoes days, hanging out, practicing our band in your parents basement on Thorncliff, hanging out at my parents house with our friends. I'm so sorry we lost touch over the years. From your obituary you stayed the kind, loving and super cool dude you where back then. Enjoy the afterlife. Bill
Bill Ebling
March 31, 2021
To Mike and Barbara, Sorry to hear about Paul. I used to run into him at outdoor concerts although I hadn't seen him a a couple of years. Always had a smile on his face and a cigar hanging from his mouth. Sorry to see him go. Please accept my condolences.
Rodger Morrison
March 28, 2021
We were so sorry to hear of this great loss to many, our hearts go out to you Barb at this very difficult time. Please know that we are here for you if you need anything . We remember some great talks with Paul and the great advice that he would always give to us. His kind heart was definitely known. I remember a day when Paul told a bunch of us bikers to just follow him and we followed and before we knew it we were sitting in a restaurant eating with him and having a few drinks he walked around and spoke to each and everyone of us as we were dining at his expense. He didn´t miss anybody in conversing. To me he was a true man an honest man A kind hearted man A man that never left anyone out no matter where he went. Always a hello and a hug or handshake that was the Paul we knew. There was never a time that we saw him that he didn´t have a smile upon his face he always did! You will be greatly missed and by the way Paul thank you for your dedicated service to the United States of America! May you rest in peace our friend.
Shelly & Mike Lamp
March 15, 2021
God bless and Peace to his family and friends, God has him in his hands.
Deborah Pragel
March 15, 2021
Barb~ You are in our thoughts and prayers during this very difficult & sad time. Think of the many treasured memories you have of Paul in your heart to keep you strong. He absolutely adored you and he thought the world of your wonderful family, too! Remember the fantastic Mother´s Day Brunch at the club... he brought us candy, flowers and he made it such a fun celebration! Paul was a super guy and I would trade a hundred acquaintances for one loyal, "call anytime day or night" friend like Paul! He was a special blessing. Let´s not forget how he helped support our girls when they were selling Girl Scout cookies and always bought stuff from Christina to support Nardin. He was a friend to all and is missed very much. Call if you need help with anything. Love, Linda & Christina Rossitto
LindadChristina Rossitto
March 14, 2021
