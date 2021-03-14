FEDORSAK - Paul D. "Flyboy"
Age 66, suddenly left us on March 8, 2021. Beloved son of his late parents, Michael and Dorothy; survived by his brother Michael (Barbara); and nephew M. Steven, niece Jennifer, their children; and his loving cousin Sandy Southmayd; also survived (as he said) by 'the love of his life' Barb Lindstrom and her enormous family who loved him incredibly; predeceased by Java, his treasured and faithful canine companion of 12 years. Paul was a genuine kind-hearted and generous man who was an extremely proud, retired US Air Force Veteran. He served our country for 28 years in active duty and traveled all around the world. He fondly recounted tales from his years stationed in Germany (he was part of the monumental tearing down of the Berlin Wall), San Antonio (he lived on the edge of a golf course!) and in the Washington DC area of Virginia, while working in the Pentagon. Paul was a fiercely passionate patriot who loved his country and strongly proclaimed it to be the GREATEST country in the world! For the last 14 years, he had an outstanding career working with his valued friend Steve Kantor, as the Marketing Director at the Kantor Law Firm. His lifelong love of golf allowed him to fully enjoy walking around in his favorite weather, the sunshine! He cherished the exquisite things in life like fine scotch, a good cigar, sharing a delicious meal, pleasurable conversation and, if you mentioned you needed anything, he always knew a guy!!! He was a huge fan of live music and theater, listening to Jazz and Blues music, watching old movies and a loyal Beatles fan. He also belonged to several groups, including the American Legion, Kentucky Colonels and the DAV. Paul was bitten by the "motorcycle riding bug" at a young age (12 years old) and never stopped exploring the world on two wheels. He was involved in multiple riding clubs and served as an officer in Niagara Falls and Wyoming County HOG chapters along with being a Legislative Director of WNY ABATE. He organized several incredibly successful and entertaining motorcycle events including charity runs, bike blessings and two State Rallies along with being on committees for countless other gatherings. Since Paul was so experienced in planning any occasion, he was more than happy to share his skills to show you how to do it better. Using this knowledge, for the last 16 years, Flyboy contributed the 'Shifting Gears" editorials for the Hard Tales motorcycle magazine. He was also a co-founder of the Cigar Lieutenants Smoking Society where he was an intricate member of the steering committee that planned a large yearly charity smoker which benefited Aspire Inc. and The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in Buffalo. Paul, in his usual fashion, worked diligently to make a success of anything he was a part of as a driving force in the planning and operation of the event. In lieu of flowers, a donation to your favorite charity
, in his name, would be appreciated. A memorial celebration of his life is being planned for the weekend of July 17-18th. Information will be posted in Hard Tales and on Cyberspokes when all of the details are finalized. Condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.