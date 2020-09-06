Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Paul FRIEDMAN
FRIEDMAN - Paul
September 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Gloria (nee Goldfarb) Friedman; father of Kenneth (Amy) Friedman, Danny (Stacey) Friedman; brother of the late Milton Friedman; grandfather of Allie (Chris), Kyle (Justin), Luke, Jessica (Jen), Victoria, and Jillian. A memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME. Please share your condolences online at www.mesnekoff.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Mesnekoff Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.