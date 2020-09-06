FRIEDMAN - Paul
September 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Gloria (nee Goldfarb) Friedman; father of Kenneth (Amy) Friedman, Danny (Stacey) Friedman; brother of the late Milton Friedman; grandfather of Allie (Chris), Kyle (Justin), Luke, Jessica (Jen), Victoria, and Jillian. A memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.