Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Paul G. BOSWELL
BOSWELL - Paul G.
November 15, 2020. Husband of Glenda "Micki" (nee Fisher) Boswell; loving father of Victoria (John) Morlock; dear grandfather of Judy, Jesse and Gema Morlock; dear brother of David (Janet) and the late James (Rose) Boswell; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service for family and friends will be held at a later date. Arrangements by CUSACK FUNERAL HOME, W. Seneca, NY (828-1846).


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cusack Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Boz you will be missed. Remember all the great times we had. May you fly high with the angels.
Debbie and David
November 22, 2020