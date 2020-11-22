BOSWELL - Paul G.

November 15, 2020. Husband of Glenda "Micki" (nee Fisher) Boswell; loving father of Victoria (John) Morlock; dear grandfather of Judy, Jesse and Gema Morlock; dear brother of David (Janet) and the late James (Rose) Boswell; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service for family and friends will be held at a later date. Arrangements by CUSACK FUNERAL HOME, W. Seneca, NY (828-1846).







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.