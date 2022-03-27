Menu
Paul F. GOEHLE
Of Akron, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital. Mr. Goehle enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1951 and served his country through the Korean War, attaining the rank of Sergeant. In 1954, he pursued a career in the insurance profession and in 1963 purchased the Daggett Insurance Agency in Lancaster, NY. Paul was an avid fisherman, whose catches seemed to grow each time he talked about the "big one." Paul was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy Goehle of 67 years; father of David (Jean), Daniel (Elaine), Mark (Mary Ann) and Michael (Jennifer); 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. There will be no prior visitation. Graveside Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial in Glenwood Cemetery, Lockport, NY. Online condolences at www.pruddenandkandt.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.
