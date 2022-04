GUADAGNA - PaulOf Buffalo, at age 88, passed away on Sunday, October, 3, 2021. A Memorial Service will take place for both Paul and Helen at 10:30 AM, on Friday, October 8, 2021 at the KEVIN W. DOUGHERTY FUNERAL HOME, 8624 Main Street in Honeoye, NY. Online condolences at: www.doughertyfuneralhomes.com