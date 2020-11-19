RUHLAND - Paul H.
Of Pendleton, entered into rest on November 18, 2020. Loving husband of the late Carole (nee Smith) Ruhland; devoted father of Jill (Gary) Rich, Jamie (Douglas) Miller, Rory (Sandra) Ruhland, Jody (David) Wright and the late Randy Ruhland; cherished grandfather of nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; beloved son of the late Theodore and Mildred Ruhland. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. on Friday from 3-7 PM, where a Funeral Service will follow. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
. Due to NYS guidelines occupancy limits and social distancing will be observed. Please wear a face covering.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 19, 2020.