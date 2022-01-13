HAGEMAN - Paul T.J., Sr.
Gowanda, age 75 (a retired D'Youville Professor), passed away unexpectedly January 9, 2022, at home. Beloved husband of Sharon L. Hageman; loving father of Jessica and Paul Jr. (Tristin) Hageman of Gowanda; cherished grandfather of Kaylah Jules and Theodore Hageman; brother of Arthur Hageman of Evans along with nieces and nephews; preceded by siblings, Clara, Lawrence, Robert, Carl Jr. Beverly (Hartloff), Richard, Martin, Joseph and James Hageman. Friends may call at the SCHINDLER FUNERAL HOME, 44 Center St., Gowanda, from 2-4 PM Sunday (masks required). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, January 17, 2022, at 11 AM at the St. Joseph's R.C. Church, East Main St., Gowanda (please assemble at church, masks required). Interment in Mt. Hope Cemetery, West Seneca. Memorials, if desired may be made to a local charity of one's choice
.
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 13, 2022.