Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Paul T.J. HAGEMAN Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Schindler Funeral Home
44 Center St
Gowanda, NY
HAGEMAN - Paul T.J., Sr.
Gowanda, age 75 (a retired D'Youville Professor), passed away unexpectedly January 9, 2022, at home. Beloved husband of Sharon L. Hageman; loving father of Jessica and Paul Jr. (Tristin) Hageman of Gowanda; cherished grandfather of Kaylah Jules and Theodore Hageman; brother of Arthur Hageman of Evans along with nieces and nephews; preceded by siblings, Clara, Lawrence, Robert, Carl Jr. Beverly (Hartloff), Richard, Martin, Joseph and James Hageman. Friends may call at the SCHINDLER FUNERAL HOME, 44 Center St., Gowanda, from 2-4 PM Sunday (masks required). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, January 17, 2022, at 11 AM at the St. Joseph's R.C. Church, East Main St., Gowanda (please assemble at church, masks required). Interment in Mt. Hope Cemetery, West Seneca. Memorials, if desired may be made to a local charity of one's choice .


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 13, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
16
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Schindler Funeral Home
44 Center St, Gowanda, NY
Jan
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Joseph's R.C. Church
East Main St, Gowanda, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Schindler Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Sorry to read of Paul's passing. Knew him when he worked at W.S. Dev. Ctr. in 1969. My sympathy to Sharon
charles wilder
Other
January 18, 2022
To Sharon, Jessica, P.J., and the rest of the family, Vera and I extend our deepest sympathy at your unexpected loss of Paul. We fondly remember his and your hospitality when we visited you in 2019, and hold your family up in prayer in this difficult season.
Curt and Vera Evenrud-Gruver
Family
January 15, 2022
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Paul was a wonderful friend and will be missed by many.
Sandra Burke
Other
January 13, 2022
John Taylor
January 13, 2022
Dr. Hageman was the founder of the chiropractic department at D'Youville College. It was an honor to work with him and learn from him for many years. A gentleman and a scholar. Rest in Peace.
John Taylor
Work
January 13, 2022
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results