Paul D. HENNIG
FUNERAL HOME
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
HENNIG - Paul D.
Of Akron, NY, January 3, 2022. Beloved son of the late Paul and Gladys (McLeod) Hennig. Dear brother of Beverly (John Tommasulo, Sr.) Hennig, Paulette "Sue" (Jerry) Kiener and Cindy (Richard) Kugler; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date and time to be announced. Paul was the owner of Amton Lock & Key serving the Amherst area. Paul served in the Air National Guard of the State of New York and the Reserves of the United States Air Force. Memorials may be made to The Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be shared at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
So sad to say good bye, but you will always be with me, I'll always remember all the memories we made and we sure did make a lot! Till we meet again.
Cindy
Family
January 10, 2022
