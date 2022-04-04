Menu
Paul L. HENRY
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway
Alden, NY
Visitation
Apr, 6 2022
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
HENRY - Paul L.
Of Alden, NY, passed away unexpectedly, March 31, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Nancy (nee Schifferle) Henry; dear father of David (Pamela), Robert and the late Douglas Henry; grandfather of Rebecca, Catherine, Kayla, Alan and April; brother of Carolann (Donald) Sawyer. The family will be present to receive friends at the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY on Wednesday 2-7 PM. A Memorial Service will be held at the Alden Presbyterian Church, 13298 Broadway, Alden, NY on Thursday at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alden Fire Dept. or the Alden Presbyterian Church. Paul was the former owner of Henry's Candy in Alden, NY. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 4, 2022.
Apr
6
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway, Alden, NY
Apr
7
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Alden Presbyterian Church
13298 Broadway, Alden, NY
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
We did not have the pleasure of meeting Mr. Henry, but the son who had the store now must certainly take after his father.
We visit the store at least 4 to 5 times a year. The staff does a wonderful job of helping people.
Prayers are with all of you.
David and Rita Gerber
Acquaintance
April 2, 2022
My deepest sympathy to Carolann and the entire Henry family. Ours was one of the first weddings Paul photographed as he was establishing his business. That was followed by several photographs of our children. Then he became our mailman and ultimately he and Nancy provided our special sweet treats. Paul was a real icon in Alden.
Marion Schmidt
April 2, 2022
Dave and the Henry family, I am are so very sorry for your loss. I
will miss the many conversations I've had with your dad , I pray that God gives you all peace and comfort during this difficult time!
Kim Smith
Friend
April 2, 2022
My deepest condolences to the Henry family. One of Alden’s finest may he Rest In Peace. Very nice man.
Laura Blessing
April 2, 2022
Very sorry to hear this news. Paul was a very good person, who will be greatly missed by all of us. We express our sincere sympathy to all of his family.
Ed Schmidbauer
Friend
April 1, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss. I have many fond memories of Paul. He will be remembered by the many who knew him.
Teresa Becker
Friend
April 1, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Patricia Donohue
Family
April 1, 2022
So very sorry to hear of Paul’s passing. He and Nancy were good friends of my in-laws. He was also Dan and my photographer at our wedding. My deepest condolences to your family.
Trudy Chapman
Friend
April 1, 2022
From mail man to candy man. A true icon within the town.
Rest in peace.
Acquaintance
April 1, 2022
