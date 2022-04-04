HENRY - Paul L.
Of Alden, NY, passed away unexpectedly, March 31, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Nancy (nee Schifferle) Henry; dear father of David (Pamela), Robert and the late Douglas Henry; grandfather of Rebecca, Catherine, Kayla, Alan and April; brother of Carolann (Donald) Sawyer. The family will be present to receive friends at the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY on Wednesday 2-7 PM. A Memorial Service will be held at the Alden Presbyterian Church, 13298 Broadway, Alden, NY on Thursday at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alden Fire Dept. or the Alden Presbyterian Church. Paul was the former owner of Henry's Candy in Alden, NY. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 4, 2022.