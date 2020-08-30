ZOLA - Paul Henry
Age 69, was called by his Creator to return home on the 14th of June 2020, after a surprise diagnosis of a Glioblastoma, in February. A Memorial Mass will be held on September 5, 2020, at 10:00 AM, at St. Teresa's RC Church in Akron, NY. We will then proceed to Crittenden Rural Cemetery, for a short ceremony at 11:30 AM. This will then be followed by a luncheon at Ripa's Italian Restaurant, at 12:15 PM. If you would like to attend please RSVP, by sending an email to [email protected]
or call Ashley Zola, at 571-309-0752.
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.