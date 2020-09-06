Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Paul HOFFMAN
HOFFMAN - Paul
August 29, 2020, after a short struggle with cancer, at the age of 60. Son of the late Ronald and Rita Hoffman; life companion of Elizabeth Weitzel; brother of Ellen (Scott) Little, Susan Mallia, Nancy (Steve) Puleo and the late Gretchen Maracle; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Private Services will be held at a later date. Memorials in Paul's memory can be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute or Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Paul was a member of the Buffalo Ski Club, Carpenters Local 276, an avid outdoors-man and a hard worker. Visit www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.