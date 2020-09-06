HOFFMAN - Paul
August 29, 2020, after a short struggle with cancer, at the age of 60. Son of the late Ronald and Rita Hoffman; life companion of Elizabeth Weitzel; brother of Ellen (Scott) Little, Susan Mallia, Nancy (Steve) Puleo and the late Gretchen Maracle; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Private Services will be held at a later date. Memorials in Paul's memory can be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute or Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Paul was a member of the Buffalo Ski Club, Carpenters Local 276, an avid outdoors-man and a hard worker. Visit www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.