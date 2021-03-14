HOKANSON - Paul L.
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest March 13, 2021. Beloved husband of 59 years to Karen G. (nee Cogovan); devoted father of Penny, Pamela and Paul D. (Jennifer Gast) Hokanson; cherished grandfather of Zachary; loving son of the late Walter and Anna Hokanson; dear brother of the late Anita Hokanson; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at Orchard Park Community Church, 7451 Quaker Rd., Orchard Park, NY, at a later date. Mr. Hokanson served in the US Army. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.