Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Paul L. HOKANSON
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
HOKANSON - Paul L.
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest March 13, 2021. Beloved husband of 59 years to Karen G. (nee Cogovan); devoted father of Penny, Pamela and Paul D. (Jennifer Gast) Hokanson; cherished grandfather of Zachary; loving son of the late Walter and Anna Hokanson; dear brother of the late Anita Hokanson; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at Orchard Park Community Church, 7451 Quaker Rd., Orchard Park, NY, at a later date. Mr. Hokanson served in the US Army. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
16 Entries
Daniel Beicke
March 17, 2021
Daniel Beicke
March 17, 2021
Daniel Beicke
March 17, 2021
Daniel Beicke
March 17, 2021
Very sorry to hear the news. Sorry for your loss. I know the Hokanson and Beicke families were close friends. Regards - Dan Beicke
Daniel Beicke
March 17, 2021
Kofi & Stefi Fynn-Aikins
March 17, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with Karen and her beautiful family. We pray God's peace, comfort and blessings. Paul was so blessed to have such an attentive, loving and caring family. They attended to his every need and more. We care and pray for the entire family as they move through this great time of sorrow. God bless and comfort you.
Jerry and Betty Hubert
March 17, 2021
My deepest sympathy to you Karen and your family. My prayers are with you through these dark days.
Kathy Gearhart
March 16, 2021
Dear Karen you and your Family will be in my heart and prayers. My the good Lord welcome Paul with open arms...........and bring peace and comfort to your family.
Mary Ellen Carpenter
March 16, 2021
I did not know Paul well but would talk to him at the BAC and later LA Fitness. Always had a smile on his face and a nice comment a very nice man. God Bless
Peter Talty
March 15, 2021
You are all in my prayers. If you need anything please call me. Hugs and love.
Linda M. Beilein
March 15, 2021
Dear Karen and family, I was so sorry to hear of the passing of your sweet husband and father, please know that you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Elaine Schmidt
March 15, 2021
We extend our heart felt sympathy to you Karen and your family. Hugs to you and many prayers!
Charmaine and Bill Owens
March 14, 2021
Karen and family, I hope that memories of happy times can soothe your pain and sorrow. May +his memory be eternal.
Helen Djordjevich Rosati
March 14, 2021
Paul was a very special man. Praying that your family will be surrounded by God's comforting love and filled with the peace that only He can give.
Bev and Evan Ross
March 14, 2021
So sorry to hear of Paul´s passing. He was a wonderful husband and father. I hope that happy memories will sustain you during this sad time.
Cathie Marriott
March 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 16 of 16 results