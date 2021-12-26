Menu
Paul F. HORN
FUNERAL HOME
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Blasdell
3450 South Park Avenue
Blasdell, NY
Horn - Paul F.
Of Orchard Park, NY, unexpectedly, December 21, 2021. Loving husband of Jennifer (Szczygiel) Horn; dearest father of Paul Horn and Alisa Gomolka; step-father of Kayla and Ava Myers; son of Helen Horn (Walter Tunney) and the late Frank Horn; son-in-heart of David Reed; brother of David "Jake" (Diane) Reed, Douglas (Denise) Reed, Mark Reed, Joeleen (Chris) Gallson, Jill Giamberdino, Matthew (Kim) Reed and Paige (Anthony) Alleca; grandson of Frances Horn; son-in-law of Noreen Szczygiel; also survived by a large loving family and many dear friends. The family will be present to receive friends Monday, from 2-7 PM, at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel), JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where Funeral Services will immediately follow at 7 PM. Interment in Delevan Cemetery will be private. Flowers are gratefully declined. Please share condolences online at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Blasdell Funeral Home
3450 South Park Avenue, Blasdell, NY
Dec
27
Service
7:00p.m.
Blasdell Funeral Home
3450 South Park Avenue, Blasdell, NY
Dec
28
Interment
Delevan Cemetery
Address Not Available, Delevan, NY
Funeral services provided by:
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Blasdell
