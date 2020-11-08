Dear Joan



My heart is so saddened by the passing of Paul.

The Lord sends us on a journey and only he knows when he will call us back home.

I know that you and your girls and their families with the strength of each other and God's love will help you through this difficult time.



I am sure that my Jim was there with open arms to welcome Paul.



When you look up to the heavens know that your forever angel is always smiling down on all of you.



Love you all

Deb



Deborah LaLonde Friend November 7, 2020