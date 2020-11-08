Berrafato - Paul Joseph
Age 77, passed away peacefully in his home in Baldwinsville, NY, on November 4, 2020, after battling a serious illness for many years. We believe him to be in a better place watching us all. Paul was born on June 14, 1943, in Buffalo, NY and had a beautiful life. After high school he enlisted in the Army Reserve where he spent time in both the Army and the Air Force and was a medic. When his time was served, Paul took a position working on the factory line at General Motors. In 1964, Paul made a life changing decision to go to work for the Prudential Insurance Company. Paul spent 33 years at the company and worked his way up to General Manager of the North Syracuse District. During this time he won many awards including the Top Districts Staff Award (1971), The Esteem and Appreciation Award (1982-1983), The National Management Award (1985), The Presidents Cup Award (1992) and the Management Development Leader (1992) along with many Man of the Year Awards. After retiring from Prudential, Paul opened Paulo's on the River, a restaurant located on the Seneca River. Paul loved the fact that he created a place to bring friends and family together. Paul was very active in the church. He spent many years volunteering at St. Mary's. He was involved in the Faith Formation Program, was a Eucharistic Minister and a member of the Funeral Committee. His love for people and helping others drew him to volunteer at the Literacy Program and the Syracuse Home. He was also part of the Deacon program where he was a mentor and friend. Paul and Joan were recently honored with the Immaculata Award from the Diocese of Syracuse. Anyone who knew Paul knew he loved to sing. Paul's voice was Sinatra-esque and he would sing karaoke whenever he had the chance with local artists such as Pinky. He even made CD's that he handed out to his family and friends. This was Paul's second passion and we all looked forward to the annual 4th of July parties where he would entertain us all. Paul is predeceased by his sisters Josephine Puglia, Alberta Louisos and Grace Valente; and his brother Louis Anthony Berrafato. He is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart, Joan (of 57 years); daughters Gina (John) Nostrant, Joan (Matt) Graham, Paulette (Mark) Peters, Suzette Bolton; grandchildren Olivia, John, and Marcella Nostrant, Sara, Matthew and Rachel Graham, Cole, Quinn and Brianna Peters, and Mia, Austin, Alexa, Brayden and Logan Bolton; siblings Anna Ruzzine, Richard (Debbie) Berrafato, Frank (Debbie) Berrafato; and several nieces and nephews. Paul loved and was loved by many. He will be missed as a father, grandfather, spiritual leader and friend. We will especially remember him when we hear the song "I Did It My Way" by Frank Sinatra. We love him so much! Calling hours will be held at St. Mary's Church, 47 Syracuse Street, Baldwinsville, on Wednesday November 11, 2020, from 4-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday November 12, 2020, at 10 AM at St. Mary's Church. Burial is at St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, we ask for donations to Ribbons of Gold Cancer Foundation, online at www.ribbonsofgold.org
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.