Kishel - Paul J.
Longtime resident of East Aurora, NY, passed peacefully in his sleep December 5, 2020. There will be no prior visitation. Private family services were held. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a Veterans organization of your choice. We would like to extend our love and gratitude to all family, friends and essential workers that took care of him during his last days. Where the sun is always bright and the streams always clear. The wind is now at your back. You embraced nature, now it embraces you. Rest in Heavenly peace. Online condolences and updated service information may be found at www.woodfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.