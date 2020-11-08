REDING - Paul J.
Of Lockport, NY, May 4, 2020, beloved husband of Bonnie (nee Szymanski); loving father of Andrew (Trish) and Alexander (Mary Calhoun); son of the late Donald and late Rosalie; brother of David (Anita), Michael (Mary Jo), Donald (Joanne) and Diane Reding. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Pompeii RC Church, 158 Lavrack Ave., Lancaster, Saturday, November 14, at 10 AM. Masks required. Please share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.