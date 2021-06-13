Kalinowski , Paul -

Paul Kalinowski (4/9/52) passed peacefully into rest after a valiant battle with cancer, on June 8, 2021. He is predeceased by his mother and father, Alfred and Louise Kalinowski; his brothers, James and Timothy Kalinowski; and his niece, Ellen Kalinowski; he is survived by his siblings, Pamela Kalinowski and Christopher Kalinowski. Paul was a graduate from Buffalo State with a degree in art. He will be missed by family and friends as well as the fur babies he watched for over 40 years. Donations for Paul should be made to the BAT Conservation Society.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.