Kepner - Paul L.

September 11, 2021. Born August 11, 1946, in Wilson, NY, to Loyal and Helen (Kreuger) Kepner; loving husband of Judith C. Kepner; father of Debbie (Nate) Stephenson and Doug (Noel) Kepner; grandfather of Justin, Jordan, Jacob, Drew and Reese. Services will be held Friday the 17th from 5-7 in the HAMILTON AND CLARK FUNERAL HOME followed by Military Honors.







Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2021.