Kepner - Paul L. September 11, 2021. Born August 11, 1946, in Wilson, NY, to Loyal and Helen (Kreuger) Kepner; loving husband of Judith C. Kepner; father of Debbie (Nate) Stephenson and Doug (Noel) Kepner; grandfather of Justin, Jordan, Jacob, Drew and Reese. Services will be held Friday the 17th from 5-7 in the HAMILTON AND CLARK FUNERAL HOME followed by Military Honors.
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Hamilton and Clark Funeral Home - Wilson
Paul was a great guy. Quiet but funny. Used to love seeing him come into the Wilson House when i worked there. Condolences to his family
Sherri Evans Downey
Friend
November 25, 2021
I truly loved Paul..best guy ever!
Mary
September 19, 2021
Doug and Noel and family. Sorry to hear of your dad's passing. Sending prayers and hugs.
Antoinette Galyen
Other
September 17, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
I was recently communicating with Paul and tried to call a number of times. Paul was an Extremely Special Cousin to me. I was looking forward to getting together, in person again. I really miss Our Kepner Family Picnics, I miss All of you.
A WONDERFUL MAN WE'VE LOST. Paul may you Rest in Peace.
Love, Hugs & Kisses to All of you.
Wendy
Wendy Schroeder (Traquair)Schroeder
September 17, 2021
So sorry to hear about Paul, he was a great guy, and will be missed. Sending love and prayers to his family.
Kirsten and Patrick Goodberry
Friend
September 17, 2021
Noel & Doug .
Our deepest sympathies to you and your family.
You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Kendra & John Schmitz
September 17, 2021
Joel Hudson
September 16, 2021
Many prayers for comfort and peace for the family.
Heather Zastrocky (Kam)
September 14, 2021
Doug & Noel. So sorry to hear of the passing of Paul. We wish we could be there for you both, but please know you are in our thoughts and prayers!