KUSTAS - Paul G.
December 15, 2021, beloved husband of Debra (nee Farmer) Kustas; loving father of John (Joelle) Lyman and Deanna (Alex) Grady; dear grandfather of Joshua (Kathleen), Michaela (Wesley), Casey, Meghan (Connor) and Philip; great-grandfather of Amelia and Jamyson; brother of Vaceila (George), James and Theodore (Carol); also survived by his best friend Denny Rhodes and close family friend Lee Herman. No prior visitation. Funeral Services were privately held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Vine Wesleyan Church, 425 Penora St., Depew, NY 14043 in Paul's memory. Arrangements by DANZER, DENGLER & ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.