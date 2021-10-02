KUTLINA - Paul Francis
Paul Francis Kutlina was born on March 23, 1956 and entered into eternal life on September 8, 2021. Paul attended and graduated from local schools; St. Stanislaus, Bishop Duffy, and Niagara University where he obtained a Bachelor's degree in Chemistry. Paul recently retired from the DEC on July 30, 2021. He loved spending time with his son Danny, and going for coffee at Tim Hortons. His most cherished hobby was scuba diving. He made friends easily and was loved by all who knew him. Paul was predeceased by his wife Sandra, his parents Joseph and Frida and by his brother-in-law, Howard Heaney. He is survived by his son Daniel James; several siblings, Doris A. (Bob) Lucas, Joseph G. Kutlina, Ludwig H. (Natalie) Kutlina, David L. (Belinda Read) Kutlina, Emma F. Kutlina, Mary L. Kutlina, and Paula L. (Ted) Russo-Mighells; nieces, Theresa M. (Tom) Schofie, Alexandra R. Heaney, Katie L. (JR) Perez, and Gina M. Russo; nephews, Christopher E. (Sarah) Kutlina, Ryan M. Russo, and Michael C. Russo; a great-nephew Zachry Ensell; and many cousins. You may contribute to The Special Olympics
in memory of Paul. There was NO PRIOR visitation. A private family service was held on Friday, September 17, at 11 AM. Arrangements entrusted to ZAJAC FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 2, 2021.