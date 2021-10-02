Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Paul Francis KUTLINA
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Zajac Funeral Home Inc
319 24Th St
Niagara Falls, NY
KUTLINA - Paul Francis
Paul Francis Kutlina was born on March 23, 1956 and entered into eternal life on September 8, 2021. Paul attended and graduated from local schools; St. Stanislaus, Bishop Duffy, and Niagara University where he obtained a Bachelor's degree in Chemistry. Paul recently retired from the DEC on July 30, 2021. He loved spending time with his son Danny, and going for coffee at Tim Hortons. His most cherished hobby was scuba diving. He made friends easily and was loved by all who knew him. Paul was predeceased by his wife Sandra, his parents Joseph and Frida and by his brother-in-law, Howard Heaney. He is survived by his son Daniel James; several siblings, Doris A. (Bob) Lucas, Joseph G. Kutlina, Ludwig H. (Natalie) Kutlina, David L. (Belinda Read) Kutlina, Emma F. Kutlina, Mary L. Kutlina, and Paula L. (Ted) Russo-Mighells; nieces, Theresa M. (Tom) Schofie, Alexandra R. Heaney, Katie L. (JR) Perez, and Gina M. Russo; nephews, Christopher E. (Sarah) Kutlina, Ryan M. Russo, and Michael C. Russo; a great-nephew Zachry Ensell; and many cousins. You may contribute to The Special Olympics in memory of Paul. There was NO PRIOR visitation. A private family service was held on Friday, September 17, at 11 AM. Arrangements entrusted to ZAJAC FUNERAL HOME, INC.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Zajac Funeral Home Inc
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I worked with Paul at the DEC. I was in the office on his last day before retirement. He was making the rounds to say goodbye and was really looking forward to his retirement. I am so very sorry for this unexpected loss. Prayers to his family.
Maureen Brady
October 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results