MILLER - Paul L.
October 19, 2020. Cherished husband of Nancy J. (nee Lavocat) Miller; loving father of Sarah (John) Coyle and Adam Miller; beloved grandfather of Jack; devoted son of the late Lester and Gertrude Miller; dear brother of David (Denise) Miller; also survived by his faithful dogs Annie and Maggie and many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private services held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to Hospice Foundation of WNY. Online condolences shared at www.beachtuynfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.