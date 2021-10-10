LEONBERGER - Paul William
Age 67, of Rochester, NY passed away On September 23, 2021, at Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester after a lengthy illness. Born in Buffalo, NY, August 10, 1954, Paul was the son of the late William and Jean (Leininger) Leonberger. After graduating as the valedictorian of his high school class Paul pursued his higher education at Buffalo State. He enjoyed his work as a registered dietitian with Kirkhaven Nursing Facility and at the ARC of Monroe. Paul is remembered as a quiet, gentle spirit who developed a fondness for Black Lake as a child. His family vacationed there when he was young and, as an adult, Paul returned to the North Country to build a home of his own on the lake where he enjoyed the simple pleasures of gardening, antiquing, cooking, and fishing. Paul leaves behind his husband of ten years, Charles Lytle; sister Susan Raslawsky, brother; Gary (Pam) Leonberger, sister-in-law, Linda (Vincent) Lyons; stepchildren, Erin (Andy) Martin, Dr. Megan Lytle (Patrick Flint), and six grandchildren. Paul was preceded in death by granddaughter, Zoey; and brother-in-law, James Lytle. Paul will also be missed by his many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Paul's Life will take place at 12:30 PM, on October 17, 2021, at Durand Eastman Country Club, 1200 Kings Highway, Rochester, NY. Paul loved animals. He was especially fond of boxers and lovingly raised and spoiled several during his lifetime. Donations may be made in Paul's honor to Lollipop Farm, lollipopfarm.org
, 99 Victor Rd. Fairport, NY 14450.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.