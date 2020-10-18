Barker - Paul Lester, Jr.
Age 82, of Ft. Wayne, IN, passed onto heaven on October 9, surrounded by his loving family. Paul was born on July 7, 1938 in Buffalo to Paul L. Barker, Sr. and Dorothy Peoples Barker. He served in the Army from 1958-62. Paul obtained degrees in Industrial Technology and in Management, from Syracuse University and Indiana Wesleyan University. His career in Industrial Engineering spanned 40 years and was honored with several national awards, including the 2002 McFadden Gold Medal and 2006 Foundry Hall of Honor induction. Paul's life was marked by tireless service, and an indefatigable sense of humor. He spent 15 years in Foundry Educational Foundation leadership and 25 years on Trine University's Cast Metals Advisory Board. Paul was a dedicated Mason for more than 50 years and Shriner since 1987; he served as Legion of Honor Commander of the Great Lakes Shrine Association from 2013-15. In retirement, Paul thoroughly enjoyed transporting Ft. Wayne children to Shriners Hospitals
in IL and OH. Paul was selflessly devoted to his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his daughter Kimberly (John) Scott of Los Alamos, NM; his twin sons Paul (Julie) Barker III of Niagara Falls and Glenn Barker of Amherst; eight grandchildren; and sisters Beverly Graber and Linda LeValley. Burial will be at Elmlawn Cemetery, Kenmore. A Memorial Service will be held in Buffalo at a future date. Memorials may be given to the Foundry Educational Foundation, www.fefinc.org
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.