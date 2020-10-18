Menu
Paul Lester Barker Jr.
Barker - Paul Lester, Jr.
Age 82, of Ft. Wayne, IN, passed onto heaven on October 9, surrounded by his loving family. Paul was born on July 7, 1938 in Buffalo to Paul L. Barker, Sr. and Dorothy Peoples Barker. He served in the Army from 1958-62. Paul obtained degrees in Industrial Technology and in Management, from Syracuse University and Indiana Wesleyan University. His career in Industrial Engineering spanned 40 years and was honored with several national awards, including the 2002 McFadden Gold Medal and 2006 Foundry Hall of Honor induction. Paul's life was marked by tireless service, and an indefatigable sense of humor. He spent 15 years in Foundry Educational Foundation leadership and 25 years on Trine University's Cast Metals Advisory Board. Paul was a dedicated Mason for more than 50 years and Shriner since 1987; he served as Legion of Honor Commander of the Great Lakes Shrine Association from 2013-15. In retirement, Paul thoroughly enjoyed transporting Ft. Wayne children to Shriners Hospitals in IL and OH. Paul was selflessly devoted to his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his daughter Kimberly (John) Scott of Los Alamos, NM; his twin sons Paul (Julie) Barker III of Niagara Falls and Glenn Barker of Amherst; eight grandchildren; and sisters Beverly Graber and Linda LeValley. Burial will be at Elmlawn Cemetery, Kenmore. A Memorial Service will be held in Buffalo at a future date. Memorials may be given to the Foundry Educational Foundation, www.fefinc.org


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
17
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
D. O. McComb and Sons - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd., Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Oct
17
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
D. O. McComb and Sons - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd., Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Oct
18
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
D. O. McComb and Sons - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd., Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Funeral services provided by:
D. O. McComb and Sons - Pine Valley
GUEST BOOK
“The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make His face shine on you and be gracious to you; the Lord turn His face toward you and give you peace.” Numbers 6:24-26
Kimberly Scott
Daughter
October 17, 2020
a loved one
October 17, 2020
Uncle Paul "Skip" never failed to make me smile. He always took time to put people at ease and he will be missed.
Amy Dake
Family
October 17, 2020
Paul was a great guy to work with as a foundry professor. He effort in reviving the cast metals education activity at Tri-state
(now Trine) University was legendary.
Von Richards
Coworker
October 14, 2020
Paul was a true gentleman and a great friend of Trine University. One of the founding fathers of Trine's renowned foundry program. He'll be truly missed.
Forrest Flocker
Acquaintance
October 14, 2020
The name Paul Barker will remain synonymous with excellence in metal casting and education. Paul provided a benchmark for many of us to give back to the industry that few will achieve.
Jerry Thiel
Acquaintance
October 14, 2020