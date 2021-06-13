LUCCI - Paul E.

Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest on January 20, 2021. Devoted father of Emily Lucci and Alexander Lucci; cherished grandfather of Rocco Lucci; loving son of the late Paul and Mary Lucci; dear brother of Terrance Lucci and Sandra Needham. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Saturday (June 19th) from 11 AM-12 Noon. A Funeral Service and reception will immediately follow. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.