Paul E. LUCCI
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
LUCCI - Paul E.
Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest on January 20, 2021. Devoted father of Emily Lucci and Alexander Lucci; cherished grandfather of Rocco Lucci; loving son of the late Paul and Mary Lucci; dear brother of Terrance Lucci and Sandra Needham. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Saturday (June 19th) from 11 AM-12 Noon. A Funeral Service and reception will immediately follow. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Memorial Gathering
NY
Jun
19
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Jun
19
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Sorry for your loss, Emily. I'm sure you have a lifetime of memories of your father to cherish. May you find peace during this time. Sincere condolences, Dhaval
Dhaval Mehta
June 18, 2021
Very sorry for the loss of Paul Prayers for all the Family God Bless
Bill Herzog
School
June 13, 2021
