LUCZAK - Paul S.
Of Hamburg, NY, March 14, 2021. Beloved husband of Carol C. (nee Camarre) Luczak; loving father of Lynn (Christopher) Vasatka, Laurie Luczak (Mark Hughes) and the late Paul Luczak; cherished grandfather of Magdeline, Marissa and Silas; dear brother of Christine Nirelli and the late Henry Luczak; survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Wednesday from 3-7 pm at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555). A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Thursday morning at 10 o'clock at St. John Gualbert Church, 83 Gualbert Ave., Buffalo, NY (please assemble at church). Mr. Luczak was a Labor Relations Specialist for the NYS United Teachers Union, the American Federation of Teachers and member of the Buffalo State College Athletic Hall of Fame. He was an avid member of Tri-County Country Club. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 16, 2021.