We were shocked to hear of Paul´s passing. We have known for several decades. The time Paul took in updating Tri County Country Clubs history book was just one of the things he did to add value to the organization. He also worked diligently in reestablishing the annual Hengerer tournament. His fondness over his grandchildren was a constant thrill for him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Carol and the rest of the family.

Rick and Nancy Taaffe March 16, 2021