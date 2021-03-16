Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Paul S. LUCZAK
FUNERAL HOME
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd.
Hamburg, NY
LUCZAK - Paul S.
Of Hamburg, NY, March 14, 2021. Beloved husband of Carol C. (nee Camarre) Luczak; loving father of Lynn (Christopher) Vasatka, Laurie Luczak (Mark Hughes) and the late Paul Luczak; cherished grandfather of Magdeline, Marissa and Silas; dear brother of Christine Nirelli and the late Henry Luczak; survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Wednesday from 3-7 pm at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555). A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Thursday morning at 10 o'clock at St. John Gualbert Church, 83 Gualbert Ave., Buffalo, NY (please assemble at church). Mr. Luczak was a Labor Relations Specialist for the NYS United Teachers Union, the American Federation of Teachers and member of the Buffalo State College Athletic Hall of Fame. He was an avid member of Tri-County Country Club. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, NY
Mar
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. John Gualbert Church
83 Gualbert Ave, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
We were shocked to hear of Paul´s passing. We have known for several decades. The time Paul took in updating Tri County Country Clubs history book was just one of the things he did to add value to the organization. He also worked diligently in reestablishing the annual Hengerer tournament. His fondness over his grandchildren was a constant thrill for him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Carol and the rest of the family.
Rick and Nancy Taaffe
March 16, 2021
Carol and family, I was sorry to hear about Paul's passing. He was a great guy I will always remember from LSC and Tri-County.You will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Jeffrey Russell, Sr
March 16, 2021
Carol our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. So sorry to learn this sad news. God bless you.
Geri & John Wallace
March 16, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Hope you and your family can use this time together remembering all the good times you shared. Remembering fondly my former FMS colleague and friend.
Karen Koch
March 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results