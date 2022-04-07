MARSH - Paul W.
Age 92, of Springville, passed away April 2, 2022. Husband of Yvonne (Williamson) Marsh. Father of Barbara Bernatek, Robert Marsh, Richard (Cindy) Marsh, Steven (Karen) Marsh; grandfather of Elizabeth, Kathryn, Katrina and Rachael Marsh, Andres Bernatek, Marte (John) Gartland and Elin Bernatek; great-grandfather of Johanes, Marianne and Annika. Friends may call Friday, April 8, 2022 from 2-4PM and 6-8PM at the Smith-Weismantel Funeral Home, 271 E. Main Street, Springville, NY 14141, where a Funeral Service will be held Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 11AM. Burial will be in Maplewood Cemetery in Springville. Due to Yvonne being highly allergic to flowers, please send memorials to the American Heart Association
, 5488 Sheridan Dr. #300, Williamsville, NY 14221. Online condolences may be offered at smithweismantelfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 7, 2022.