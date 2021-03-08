Menu
Paul D. MARTIN
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
8440 Main Street
Williamsville, NY
MARTIN - Paul D.
March 6, 2021, age 85. Beloved husband of 61 years to Mildred A. (nee Kilpatrick) Martin; loving father of Adam C. (Tara) and Ian P. (Jennifer) Martin; cherished grandfather of five grandchildren. The family will be present on Tuesday from 4-7 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main St., Clarence, where Funeral Services will follow at 7 PM. Friends invited. If desired, memorials may be made to Friends of Night People, 394 Hudson St., Buffalo, NY 14201. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and six foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
8440 Main Street, Williamsville, NY
Mar
9
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
8440 Main Street, Williamsville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To The Martin Family, I offer my sincere condolences to all. May you all find peace in the loving memories you carry in your hearts.
Robin Eastmer
March 9, 2021
What a great man we will all miss .I remember vividly as a child growing up with all anxiety and stresses and how a calming affect he had on me when talking with me he never had a negative thing to say but always built my confidence I cherish those times after a game where he would take us to a donut shop and bring up game situation as a question of what should´ve been done in certain situations he had a way of getting you to think without much said! You were an inspiration to me thank you for being A part of my young life!
marcello Troncone
March 9, 2021
