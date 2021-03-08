What a great man we will all miss .I remember vividly as a child growing up with all anxiety and stresses and how a calming affect he had on me when talking with me he never had a negative thing to say but always built my confidence I cherish those times after a game where he would take us to a donut shop and bring up game situation as a question of what should´ve been done in certain situations he had a way of getting you to think without much said! You were an inspiration to me thank you for being A part of my young life!

marcello Troncone March 9, 2021