MARTIN - Paul D.
March 6, 2021, age 85. Beloved husband of 61 years to Mildred A. (nee Kilpatrick) Martin; loving father of Adam C. (Tara) and Ian P. (Jennifer) Martin; cherished grandfather of five grandchildren. The family will be present on Tuesday from 4-7 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main St., Clarence, where Funeral Services will follow at 7 PM. Friends invited. If desired, memorials may be made to Friends of Night People, 394 Hudson St., Buffalo, NY 14201. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and six foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 8, 2021.