Paul MILITELLO
MILITELLO - Paul
Age 73, of Land O' Lakes, Florida, passed away on April 14th, 2022, at home with his family by his side. Paul was born in Buffalo, New York to Sebastian and Sarah Militello on January 27th, 1949. He married Victoria Arboleda Militello on November 23rd, 2004. He worked as a NY State Trooper for 25 years, retiring in 1998. He worked for the U.S. Marshal Service until retiring in 2019. He was a Vietnam Veteran, serving in the Air Force and served in the National Guard. Paul enjoyed spending time with his family and sharing his faith. Paul is preceded in death by his mother and father, Sebastian and Sarah Militello; and his brother, Charles Militello. Paul is survived by his wife of 18 years, Victoria Militello; sister, Maureen; son, Nicholas (Alicia) Militello; son, Anthony Militello; step-daughter, Ana Torres (Diego Salcedo); stepson, Felipe (Ivette) Ulloa; stepdaughter, Brianna (Jessica) Hawks; grandchildren, Isabella Salcedo, Nicolas Salcedo, Sofia Ulloa, and Sarah Ulloa. Loving uncle of Jill (Eric) Morgan; Kiera (August) Privitera; and William (Charelle) Gethoefer. Great-Uncle to Sophia and Gabriella Privitera; and Mia Gethoefer. Services will be provided Wednesday, April 20th, 2022 at 1:30 PM at Blount & Curry Funeral Home (Carrollwood Chapel), 3207 West Bearss Ave., Tampa, FL 33618.


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 19, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
20
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Blount & Curry FH-Carrollwood
3207 W Bearss Ave, Tampa, FL
Apr
20
Memorial service
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Blount & Curry FH-Carrollwood
3207 W Bearss Ave, Tampa, FL
