MILLER - Paul

Of Buffalo, entered into rest December 29, 2021. Loving son of the late Wesley Sr. and Jean (nee Powless) Miller; dear brother of Wesley Jr. (Cindy) Miller, Cherryl Miller, Lola Miller, Russell Miller and the late Daphne (William) Fetterly, Darryl Miller, Wendy Wolff, Kevin Miller and Martha Sowden; cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Paul's Life will be held at a future date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.