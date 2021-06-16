MILLEY - Paul Francis "Dick"
Of Hamburg, formerly of North Sydney, Nova Scotia, entered into rest at the age of 91 on June 11, 2021. Beloved husband of 68 years to Willena (nee Jessome) Milley; devoted father of James Milley, Debra (David) Nickerson, Paul (Patricia) Milley, Michael (Kristine) Milley, Carol (Benjamin) Appleton, Donna Milley, Scott (Wanda) Milley, and the late Brenda Milley; cherished grandfather of 13 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and predeceased by great-grandchild Lachlan Foley; loving son of the late Chesley and Gladys (nee Kelly) Milley; dear brother of Anthony Milley, Kenneth Milley and the late Adolphus Milley, Gordon Milley and Madonna Herridge; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Friday from 4-8 PM, where prayers will be held Saturday morning at 9:30 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Bernadette's Church at 10:30 AM. Interment Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery (Hamburg, NY). Flowers gratefully declined. Mr. Milley served in the US Army in the 2nd Armored Division. He also retired from the Ford Motor Company and was a youth hockey coach for many years with the Buffalo Swords and Depew Saints. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 16, 2021.