Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Paul Francis "Dick" MILLEY
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
MILLEY - Paul Francis "Dick"
Of Hamburg, formerly of North Sydney, Nova Scotia, entered into rest at the age of 91 on June 11, 2021. Beloved husband of 68 years to Willena (nee Jessome) Milley; devoted father of James Milley, Debra (David) Nickerson, Paul (Patricia) Milley, Michael (Kristine) Milley, Carol (Benjamin) Appleton, Donna Milley, Scott (Wanda) Milley, and the late Brenda Milley; cherished grandfather of 13 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and predeceased by great-grandchild Lachlan Foley; loving son of the late Chesley and Gladys (nee Kelly) Milley; dear brother of Anthony Milley, Kenneth Milley and the late Adolphus Milley, Gordon Milley and Madonna Herridge; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Friday from 4-8 PM, where prayers will be held Saturday morning at 9:30 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Bernadette's Church at 10:30 AM. Interment Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery (Hamburg, NY). Flowers gratefully declined. Mr. Milley served in the US Army in the 2nd Armored Division. He also retired from the Ford Motor Company and was a youth hockey coach for many years with the Buffalo Swords and Depew Saints. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Jun
19
Prayer Service
9:30a.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Jun
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Bernadette's Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.