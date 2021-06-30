MULLEN - Paul J.
June 16, 2021 of the Villages, FL, formerly of South Buffalo, NY. Beloved husband of Cathleen A. (nee Caffery); dear father of Colleen (Jesse) Perez, Renson (Lisa) Mullen and Paul (Mary) Mullen; brother of Ann (Leonard) Kalinowski and the late William (Kathleen) Mullen; grandfather of Patrick (Courtney), Paul, Luke, Mitchell, Mikaela, Mallory, Niko, Shannon, Daniel and Katie; brother-in-law of Patrick (Jane) Caffery; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Thursday from 3-7 PM at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, 825-5205 (between Seneca St. and Potter's Rd.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Charity Parish, St. Ambrose Worship Site, 65 Ridgewood Ave., Buffalo, NY 14220 (please assemble at church). Paul was retired from the Buffalo Police Department as a lieutenant and Customs and Border Protection at the Peace Bridge. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 30, 2021.