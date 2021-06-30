Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Paul J. MULLEN
FUNERAL HOME
Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home
250 Orchard Park Rd
West Seneca, NY
MULLEN - Paul J.
June 16, 2021 of the Villages, FL, formerly of South Buffalo, NY. Beloved husband of Cathleen A. (nee Caffery); dear father of Colleen (Jesse) Perez, Renson (Lisa) Mullen and Paul (Mary) Mullen; brother of Ann (Leonard) Kalinowski and the late William (Kathleen) Mullen; grandfather of Patrick (Courtney), Paul, Luke, Mitchell, Mikaela, Mallory, Niko, Shannon, Daniel and Katie; brother-in-law of Patrick (Jane) Caffery; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Thursday from 3-7 PM at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, 825-5205 (between Seneca St. and Potter's Rd.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Charity Parish, St. Ambrose Worship Site, 65 Ridgewood Ave., Buffalo, NY 14220 (please assemble at church). Paul was retired from the Buffalo Police Department as a lieutenant and Customs and Border Protection at the Peace Bridge. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Share condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home
250 Orchard Park Rd, West Seneca, NY
Jul
2
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Our Lady of Charity Parish, St. Ambrose Worship Site
65 Ridgewood Ave., Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
11 Entries
My sincere condolences for the loss of your beloved Paul. May he Rest In Peace.
Jackie Bamrick
July 3, 2021
I will truly miss Paul. Had so many laughs together and enjoyed golf together. I know I will be playing golf again with Paul. Being a retired police officer too we enjoyed sharing stories. Will see later.
John lorts
Friend
July 2, 2021
My heart felt condolences to you Cathy and your family,for your loss. Paul was a great friend, and neighbor. I was fortunate to have been able to work under him , and to be his neighbor for 15 yrs. In FL. We will miss you Paul.
Joseph & Marisa Baudo
Friend
July 1, 2021
So sorry for your loss
Bonnie lipczynski
Other
July 1, 2021
Paul Mullen had a big heart and as a supervisor at INS he was a pleasure to work with. Sorry to hear of his passing. He was one of the good guys.
Ed Oconnor
Work
July 1, 2021
Mullen Family, My condolences on your loss. I enjoyed Paul´s company from mtg him in `76 when I rode along with him and Tony Beume. After, I had the pleasure of mtg and seeing your Dad, Grandpa and Unc Bill at KofC, and would often catch up with Paul at old INS and DHS. I also had pleasure of mtg each you through the yrs. Paul was always a straight shooter who could see through a phoney and knew what he was doing. Rest In Peace, Paul. You were one of the best!
Larry Cannan
June 30, 2021
Kathy, Just heard about Paul´s passing. Sending our deepest condolences to you and the family. The Villages lost a great guy!
Deb & Dave Corcoran
Friend
June 30, 2021
Cathy & family, Fond memories of the good times our families had on vacation in California: Hollywood, Disneyland, Las Vegas, San Diego, not forgetting the BEAR in the Sequoias. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Ron & Mary Jane Borucki
June 30, 2021
What a guy ! We had so much fun as kids in the Ward . R.I. P. My old buddy. Mick Brill
Mick Brill
Friend
June 30, 2021
Cathy, sorry to hear about Paul, our thoughts and prayers for you and your family. Neil andEllen Keane.
Ellen Keane
Family
June 30, 2021
Our deepest condolences, and prayers
Steve and Kathy Murawski
Friend
June 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results