Mullen Family, My condolences on your loss. I enjoyed Paul´s company from mtg him in `76 when I rode along with him and Tony Beume. After, I had the pleasure of mtg and seeing your Dad, Grandpa and Unc Bill at KofC, and would often catch up with Paul at old INS and DHS. I also had pleasure of mtg each you through the yrs. Paul was always a straight shooter who could see through a phoney and knew what he was doing. Rest In Peace, Paul. You were one of the best!

Larry Cannan June 30, 2021