Paul N. Burke Jr.
Burke - Paul N., Jr.
Of Hamburg, NY October 25, 2020; beloved son of the late Paul N. Sr. and Ann (nee Space) Burke; loving brother of Rick (Becky) Burke, Colleen (Mark) Burke-Hagstrom, Mike (Lisa) Burke, Noreen Burke and Patrick Burke; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive friends Wednesday, from 3-7 PM, at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd. 646-5555) where Funeral Services will be held Thursday, at 11:00 AM. Interment Lakeside Cemetery. Paul retired from NYSDOCCS in Gowanda after 26 years of service. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 26, 2020.
