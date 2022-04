NICELY - Paul Robert, Sr.

Departed March 20, 2022. Survived by mother Dolores M. Nicely-Pater; father Robert E. Nicely; beloved wife Dwerly Nicely; children Sarah Ann Nicely and Paul Nicely, Jr.; brothers Peter, Phillip and Christian Nicely; sisters Robin Carubia and Gail Conlan; and nine nieces and nephews. Mr. Nicely was a graduate of North Tonawanda High School, where he was a star athlete holding numerous swimming and Track and Field records and awards.







Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 21, 2022.