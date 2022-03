Kate, although we have not seen each other in many years, I have fond memories of Uncle Paul going back to when I first met him and my father in the early 90s. Paul treated me with kindness, and decency when some family members did not, I haven't forgotten it. I've only found out now as news gets to me slowly, but I hope you are doing well in a trying time. Peace be with you and yours, John Noreck (Carl's son).

John Noreck Family January 9, 2022