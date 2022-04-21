Nunn - Paul R.
April 20, 2022, of West Seneca, NY. Dearest father of Kristopher (Kristen) and Kyle Nunn; cherished grandfather of Trevor Nunn; brother of Robert (Gail), Michael (Colleen), David (Sandra) and Timothy (Barbara) Nunn; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Sunday, April 24th, from 1-4 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY, where a Celebration of Life will follow at 4 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 21, 2022.