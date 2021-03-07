OVERTON - Paul L. Age 59, of Tonawanda, NY, passed February 25, 2021. Brother of Gary W. (Beverly) Overton; predeceased by parents, Philip D. and Eleanor (Rieppel); and brother John P.; also survived by nieces and nephews. No services are being held at this time.
My dearest Paul, my heart is crushed knowing of you passed you will always be in me and Brianna's heart. We will miss you forever Rest in peace my dear friend
Maria
August 15, 2021
I am very sorry to hear of Paul´s passing. He was a very good friend to my brother Tom and he will miss that friendship. Growing up they were always together. it was kind of like having another little brother! Rest in peace Eddie ( his nickname we all knew him as )