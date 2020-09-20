FALESKI - Paul P.
Of Elma, NY, September 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Janice Mings and the late Alice (Strychalski) Faleski; dearest father of Donna (late Thomas) Hilner, Paul (Elise), and the late Denise Faleski; loving grandfather of nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; predeceased by two brothers and two sisters. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 26, 10 AM at Annunciation Church (Clinton and Girdle Rd.), Elma. Friends are invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Elma Volunteer Fire Co. in memory of Paul. Online condolences at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.